The most darling duo! Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter, Casie, have made many adorable appearances together over the years.

The rapper welcomed his baby girl with Emma Cannon in July 2009. While celebrating Mother’s Day in May 2020, the Texas native, whose real name is Colson Baker, gushed over his ex in a social media tribute.

“My daughter has an amazing mum,” the songwriter tweeted at the time. “Big love to all the young mums out there killin it.”

Kelly may keep his bond with Casie pretty private, but the American Music Award winner wrote via Twitter in January 2020 that the little one wears his “merch shirts to sleep every night,” which makes him “f–king melt.” The previous month, the Dirt star tweeted, “Two connecting flights and still no sleep, but I’m [going to] make it to my daughter’s recital tonight believe that.”

The Midnight in the Switchgrass actor has been dating Megan Fox since 2020, and the New Girl alum shares three children of her own with Brian Austin Green: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

Although Green is “protective” of the little ones, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2020 that Kelly had met them. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Fox were working on coparenting “as best” as they could at the time.

Another insider exclusively told Us in July of the following year that the exes were doing “well,” explaining, “They are on better terms now than where they were a year and a half ago. It’s not perfect. It’s still a work in progress, but they are doing much better at it. It’s all for the sake of their kids. The two older ones are getting to the age where they can start reading things about their parents on the internet, so they are really careful about what they say about one another or what they post. You certainly won’t see either one trash talk the other in the media.”

The former couple were married from 2010 to 2020. Green is now dating Dancing With the Stars’ Sharna Burgess, who he competed with during the show’s 30th season.

Fox and Kelly sparked engagement rumors in September 2021 at a MTV Video Music Awards rehearsal, but the Transformers star wasn’t “in any rush to get married again” at the time, a source told Us.

Keep scrolling to see the singer and Casie’s best moments together over the years, from Thanksgiving celebrations to red carper appearances.