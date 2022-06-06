A celebration to last a lifetime! Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green and his kids were “showered with so much love” at the family’s baby shower.

“Today was an absolute dream and I cannot wait to share it all with you,” the Australia native, 36, wrote in a lengthy caption via her Instagram Story on Sunday, June 5. “Brian, the kids and I were showered with so much love and support at the shower for our soon to be here newest family member. I’m overwhelmed and still processing how incredible it all was.”

The professional dancer showed off the “aftermath” of the party — which was hosted in part by her Dancing With the Stars costar Peta Murgatroyd — by panning the camera over the mountain of gifts she and Green, 48, received for their baby boy. Burgess, who is due next month, also flaunted her eighth-month bump in a low-cut brown maxi dress from Free People.

“Guys,” she said in one of the clips depicting the pile of presents. “We got spoiled rotten.”

The professional dancer profusely thanked those who helped create her “absolute dream” baby shower.

“I have to immediately give a big public thank you to the 3 women who made it all happen. Who went above and beyond. Who did more than I ever could have ever imagined and created a day of memories I will cherish for life,” Burgess wrote, tagging Murgatroyd, 35, and friends Danielle Degregory and Kennedy Van Dyke.

“I love you so much, and appreciate every detail and every moment,” the DWTS season 27 winner penned in tribute to her pals. “Today was a dream.”

Burgess and Green — who made their relationship Instagram official in December 2020 — announced their pregnancy in February.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same,” the choreographer shared via Instagram in the post. “Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional. Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022. @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that “Sharna is over the moon about becoming pregnant” and is “going to embrace her body fully and let everything happen naturally.”

For his part, the Beverly Hills 90210 alum raved about his girlfriend’s role as stepmother to his four sons: Kassius, 20, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil, and Noah, 9, Bodi, 8, and Journey, 5, whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox. (Green and Fox, 36, finalized their divorce in February, just after his pregnancy announcement with Burgess.)

“She’s great with [the kids], she really is,” the Desperate Housewives alum told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021 of Burgess’ relationship with his children, adding, “They love hanging out with her and doing things and she has a great connection with each one of them. … She just instinctually sort of knows how to not be a stepparent in that way, but really just bond with them and love them.”

Keep scrolling for photos from the aftermath of Burgess and Green’s baby shower: