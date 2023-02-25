Done with the drama. Brian Austin Green slammed ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil after she claimed that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star didn’t help her coparent their son Kassius — and praised ex-wife, Megan Fox, for stepping in.

“So, I can’t tell you all how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+-year-old woman on social media like she is still in high school,” Green, 49, wrote via his Instagram Story on Friday, February 24. “She has never in her life been someone to walk the walk. Talk is cheap.”

Referring to his former marriage to 36-year-old Fox — with whom he shares sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6 — he shared: “Megan and I bust our assess to give Kass a well-rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there. I’m assuming that’s why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY.”

His comments accompanied a screenshot of one of Marcil’s Instagram Stories, in which claimed that she and Green “didn’t and don’t coparent.” The Las Vegas alum added, “I raised my son alone.”

This drama is the latest in several ups and downs between the former couple over the years. The two started dating after Marcil, 54, joined the cast of BH90210 in 1998, and they welcomed their son just a few years later in 2002. However, their relationship took a turn for the worse when they split in 2003 and entered a custody battle over Kassius three years later.

“12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support,” Marcil wrote via Instagram in November 2018. “They lost that case & a civil case asking me for $200,000.”

The General Hospital alum noted that she “never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him.” She also claimed that Green and Fox, 36 — who were married for nearly 10 years before their split in 2020 — allegedly decided to “completely cut” Kassius out of their lives, writing, “Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Marcil concluded: “Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free. Put the kids first you guys. There shouldn’t be a ‘more important parent’ kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent’s struggles may be.” At the time, a rep for Green did not respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment.

Despite her claims, the relationship between the Desperate Housewives alum and his eldest was seemingly going well, with the then 17-year-old even sharing via Instagram that he visited his famous father on the set of the BH90210 revival in 2019.

“I’m visiting my dad in Vancouver on the set of 90210,” Kassius shared via Instagram at the time. “We’re going to be staying here for a bit. I’m here for a week. I think we’re, like, staying somewhere near downtown.”

In October 2022, Green called out Marcil’s statements about their custody battle over the years on his Instagram Story, writing, “I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support. How was I the Respondent then??? #factsisfacts #thetruthshallsetyoufree.”

Following his past relationships with Marcil and Fox, Green and his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, went Instagram official in January 2021 and welcomed their first child together, 7-month-old son Zane, in June 2022.