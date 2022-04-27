A protective parent. Megan Fox’s eldest child, Noah, has been wearing dresses since he was 2, and the actress is super supportive of the little one’s gender expression.

“My kid is so brave, my child is so brave and I know that they’ve chosen this journey for a reason,” the Jennifer’s Body star said in her Glamour UK cover story, published on Tuesday, April 26. “It’s just hard as a mom.”

The Tennessee native, who is also the mother of Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, noted that the 9-year-old “suffers,” saying, “I have a lot of worries about that because I just wish that humanity was not like this.”

Since Noah began wearing dresses as a toddler, Fox started purchasing books “address[ing] a full spectrum of” gender identity.

“Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want,” the Transformers star explained to the magazine. “And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality. So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different.”

The New Girl alum, who “can’t control the way other people react” to Noah, gushed about how “proud” she is of her child.

“Noah is an unbelievable pianist. He can learn Mozart’s concerto in an hour,” the model explained. “I want people to see that, but I also don’t want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they’re going to say.”

Fox previously spoke about Noah’s wardrobe in September 2019, telling the cohosts of the Talk that she was “trying to teach him to be confident” in his identity.

“I send him to a really liberal, hippie, school, but even there, here in California, he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or, ‘Boys don’t wear pink,’” the Hope & Faith alum said at the time. “So we’re going through that now.”

As for Green, 48, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum told Hollywood Pipeline two years prior that he doesn’t “care” about Noah wearing dresses.

“He’s 4, and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it. Dresses or goggles or slippers or whatever. It’s his life,” the actor explained to the outlet in September 2017. “They’re not my clothes. … I feel like at 4 or 5, that’s a time when he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, awesome! Good on him.”

