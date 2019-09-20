



Too cool to care. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s eldest son, Noah, wore a dress to school and brushed off the boys who laughed at him.

“He had stopped wearing dresses for a while,” the actress, 33, said on the Thursday, September 19, episode of The Talk of her 6-year-old son. “He just wore one two days ago to school. He came home and I was like, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?’ And he was like, ‘Well, all the boys laughed when I came in, but I don’t care. I love dresses too much.’”

The New Girl alum, who also shares Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3, with the BH90210 star, 46, added, “I send him to a really liberal, hippie, school, but even there, here in California, he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or, ‘Boys don’t wear pink.’ So we’re going through that now. I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says.”

The Tennessee native went on to say that Noah isn’t just “really into fashion” but also “designs and draws outfits.” She told the CBS show’s hosts, “He’s very talented, but he’s still 6 so … I did [a fitting] recently and I had this really beautiful yellow dress on. He kept draping it in a way where he was like, ‘If we do it like this, it looks like a diaper.’ Like, ‘That’s not what we’re going for this time, but maybe next time.’”

In September 2017, Green defended his son’s decision to wear dresses, telling Hollywood Pipeline, “I don’t care. … He’s 4, and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it. Dresses or goggles or slippers or whatever. It’s his life. They’re not my clothes. … I feel like at 4 or 5, that’s a time when he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, awesome! Good on him.”

Earlier this month, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum spoke about the main problem he and Fox have raising three children together. “I’m much more the bad cop than she is, and at first, that sort of was an issue for us,” he said on an episode of the Rachael Ray Show. “Now, we listen to each other and we talk to each other about things. If she doesn’t like something or I don’t, we listen to it. We coparent well, I think, right now.”

Green and the Jennifer’s Body star wed in 2010.

