Clapback queen! Megan Fox shut down a social media hater who questioned how present she is in her three sons’ lives — and trolled them in the process.

After the Transformers actress, 36, posted a series of sexy snaps via Instagram on Wednesday, October 19, one fan asked, “Where your kids at?” which prompted a fiery response from Fox.

“Wait wait wait. I … have kids?!?” she sarcastically messaged back, according to a screenshot shared by a fan account. “Oh my god I knew I forgot something!!”

The Jennifer’s Body star, who shares Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, quipped: “Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”

Fox also received an outpouring of love on the saucy pictures — most of which were taken on a swing and showed off her chest — which she captioned, “Pick me energy 🖤🌙.”

One fan wrote, “I’m obsessed with you,” while another commented, “Queeeeen!!!😻🙌🏼.” The New Girl alum’s fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, joked, “You’ve corrupted our swing.”

Fox’s clapback came eight months after she and Green, 49, finalized their divorce. The duo, who tied the knot in June 2010, confirmed their split in May 2020.

The Above the Shadows actress moved on with the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 32, that same year. Kelly (real name: Colson Barker) proposed in January. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, for his part, welcomed son Zane in June with girlfriend Sharna Burgess. (He also shares son Kassius, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil.)

Fox’s most recent response to the social media user is just her latest reaction when it comes to mom-shamers — which she’s been doing for years.

During a July 2021 interview with InStyle, the Hope & Faith alum revealed that she’s faced “so much judgement” while raising her boys. She recalled be asked often where her kids are while attending work functions or spending time with Kelly.

“Do you ask their dad when he’s out?” Fox told the outlet. “No, because you don’t expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I’m supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids. They have another parent.”

The Tennessee native continued: “I have to leave and sometimes I don’t want them photographed and they don’t come with me. This whole year I’ve been very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people.”

Earlier this year, Fox again opened up about how tough it is being a working mom.

“It is hard, because I travel for long periods of time and they have to attend school, which is what it is,” the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress told Glamour UK in April. “I wish I could take them out to travel with me, it would make things a lot easier.”

She confessed: “I get in the bath and cry a lot about it because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way. They are my DNA.”