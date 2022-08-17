Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Are in the ‘Midst of Wedding Planning

Wedding bells are ringing! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are focusing on their future despite rumors of a potential split.

“Everything is just fine between them. No trouble in paradise,” a source close to the couple exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Fans like to speculate, but they are still very much together. They really are two peas in a pod and when they have time to spend together, they really are inseparable.”

The insider adds: “They’re in the midst of wedding planning. They could be married by the end of this year or by early next year.”

Kelly – whose real name is Colson Baker — seemingly cleared up any breakup rumors on Saturday, August 13, during a concert in his hometown of Cleveland. “I talked to my wife before I got on stage tonight,” the “Bloody Valentine” rocker, 32, told fans in between songs, referring to Fox, 36. “She said, ‘When you’re on stage, you’re where you love to be. Don’t think about anything, you don’t have to prove anything to anybody. They all came to see you, so just give them the best f–king performance of their life.’”

Us confirmed the pair’s romance in June 2020 after they connected while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass. The Jennifer’s Body actress moved on with the musician shortly after splitting from Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6. The exes reached a divorce settlement in February.

The Ohio native popped the question one month prior, giving his love a ring that included thorns on the band so that it would hurt if Fox removed it. “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” Kelly explained via his Instagram Stories at the time.

Fox, for her part, also gushed about the proposal on social media. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. … Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” the Transformers actress wrote via Instagram.

She concluded: “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Considering their upcoming nuptials, Kelly revealed on The Late Late Show With James Corden in February that he needed a certain condition to be met before they set a date.

“When they can build me, like, a red river with gothic — the location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision],” the Beyond the Lights actor quipped.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!