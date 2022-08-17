Still going strong. Machine Gun Kelly referred to Megan Fox as his “wife” during a recent performance amid rumors that the pair have called it quits.

“I talked to my wife before I got on stage tonight,” the “Bloody Valentine” rocker, 32, told the crowd at his concert in Cleveland on Saturday, August 13, in between songs. “She said, ‘When you’re on stage, you’re where you love to be. Don’t think about anything, you don’t have to prove anything to anybody. They all came to see you, so just give them the best f–king performance of their life.'”

Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — seemingly took the the 36-year-old Transformers actress’ words to heart, debuting a zip-line stunt at the concert and ending the night with a bloody face. “Oh, my God, Cleveland,” the Bird Box actor said in an Instagram Story video posted on Monday, August 15, while showing off his injury. “That was f–king insane.”

Despite recent breakup speculation, Kelly’s comments seemingly make it clear that the twosome are still together and going strong. Us Weekly confirmed the duo’s romance in June 2020 after they met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. “Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend,” an insider told Us at the time. “They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

In January, the pair took their connection to the next level when Kelly popped the question with a ring that included thorns on the band, so that it would hurt if Fox removed it. “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” the Ohio native explained via Instagram at the time.

Fox, for her part, gushed about the romantic proposal in a social media post of her own. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. … Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

In April, the New Girl alum gushed about her husband-to-be via Instagram while commemorating his 32nd birthday. “The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are… How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are…,” she wrote at the time, sharing a photo of Kelly giving her a piggy back ride. “You are by far the most unique human I have ever met. And if I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday – I would lift the veil off of their eyes so they could see what I see.”

Fox concluded: “You’re such a gorgeous soul. I’m honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love.”

Before sparking her romance with the musician, Fox was married to Brian Austin Green from 20210 to 2021. They share three sons: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6. Kelly, for his part, shares daughter Casie, 13, with Emma Cannon.

