Going the distance. Though Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox face certain relationship obstacles due to their respective careers, they’ve managed to stay connected.

“MGK is on tour for the next few months, so he’s really focused on that. Megan is by his side when she can be and when she’s not, they’re constantly communicating over the phone,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s with her kids a lot of the time, which people don’t always see since she keeps them out of the public eye.”

Fans began to speculate about a potential split after noticing that the Cleveland native, 32, hadn’t appeared on Fox’s Instagram since June. Despite this, the insider adds that the pair are “spiritually connected” and “have this deep-rooted love for each other that’s unbreakable.”

Us confirmed the pair’s romance in June 2020 after the rocker and the Night Teeth actress, 36, bonded on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. Fox began seeing Kelly (real name Colson Baker) following her split from Brian Austin Green, to whom she was married for 10 years. The exes share Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8 and Journey, 6, while Kelly shares a 12-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex Emma Cannon.

Within months of the start of their romance, Kelly said that the Jennifer’s Body actress made him a “better” person. “I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change,” he told NME in October 2020. “It was like, ‘Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make this ironic.’ Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f–king life.”

The “My Bloody Valentine” singer again gushed about the love-at-first-sight-type connection he had with Fox, telling Howard Stern in September 2020 that he “didn’t know what [love] was” until he “made eye contact” with the movie star.

“That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist,” he said at the time.

Fox, for her part, detailed the soul connection she shares with the “Emo Girl” singer in July 2020, saying she “knew right away” that Kelly was her “twin flame.”

“Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” Fox said on the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast at the time. “So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away.”

The “twin flames” — who got engaged in January and are “in the midst of wedding planning,” per the source — celebrated their love in May by getting matching voodoo doll tattoos on their ring fingers.

“Wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. i love you maki 🔪❤️🕯🕯,” Kelly, captioned a series of Instagram photos which showed off the new ink.

