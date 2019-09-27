



Christie Brinkley has no time for “haters and conspiracy theorists” who think she faked her injuries on Dancing With the Stars.

The supermodel, 65, was set to compete on DWTS season 28. She dropped out of the show before its premiere after she suffered injuries that required surgery during a dance rehearsal with her former partner, Val Chmerkovskiy. After the Michigan native’s 21-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, took her spot, some DWTS viewers, including Wendy Williams, claimed that Christie’s broken arm and wrist were part of an intricate scheme so Sailor could compete on the ABC reality show in her place.

The Timeless Beauty author took to her Instagram on Friday, September 27, to address the theories.

“It goes against my better judgment to acknowledge haters and conspiracy theorists but because this involves my precious daughter I’m setting the record straight,” the model wrote. “It’s sad that we live in a time where the truth is not as scintillating as hurtful lies. If it was just me I would have let this roll right off my back, but on #nationaldaughtersday I feel it’s the perfect opportunity to stand up for truth.”

She ended her post by expressing how proud she is of Sailor, whom she shares with ex-husband Peter Cook, while teasing the 21-year-old for stealing her clothes.

“Thank you for being such an amazing daughter @sailorbrinkleycook for overcoming your fears to step in I’m so proud of you ! But I STILL want my favorite jeans back !” Christie wrote.

Christie’s post comes two weeks after Williams, 55, called the model’s injuries “fake as hell” on an episode of The Wendy Williams Show. The talk show host also claimed that Christie “plotted” her fractures so Sailor could become more famous on DWTS.

“She signed up knowing that she put her daughter in there,” Williams said on September 16. “You know her daughter is beautiful. Sailor is a Sports Illustrated model, but that’s not like being Kendall Jenner — supermodel of the world. In order for girls to get this leg up, it takes more than beauty. You have to have caché. There’s a lot of eyeballs watching, and Christie really doesn’t need that.”

The New Jersey native apologized to the supermodel in a later episode of The Wendy Williams Show but said her “opinion still stands.” Christie responded to Williams’ claims in an interview on The Talk on September 19, where she told the former radio DJ to “be kind.”

“My message to Wendy is, it’s so much more fun to be kind,” she said. “Try it. It can’t feel good to try to hurt other people. If it feels good, something’s seriously wrong.”

Sailor told Us Weekly earlier this week that she was surprised by Williams’ remarks, considering her mom’s close relationship with the daytime host.

“I was super proud of her, especially because she really stood her ground,” she said. “She spoke the truth. Wendy really has supported her through a lot of crazy stuff and for her to come out and say something negative about this situation really was shocking. Like I was like, ‘Really?’”

Despite the drama, the Sports Illustrated model told Us that she has no ill will toward Williams.

“Whoever spews hatred needs more love,” she said. “So, love you, Wendy!”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!