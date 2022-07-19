Ballroom baby on board! Dancing With the Stars‘ Jenna Johnson has given fans glimpses of her growing bump since announcing her first pregnancy.

The Utah native revealed via Instagram in July 2022 that she and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting. “Our biggest dream come true yet 🤍,” Johnson gushed alongside a handful of maternity shoot photos. “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel 🥹.”

The couple were congratulated by friends and fans in the comments, including sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd, who wed Maks Chmerkovskiy in 2017. “I love youuuuuuuuuuuuu!! I’m so emotional now!!!! Ahhhhhhhhh you will be the best Momma!!!!❤️❤️,” the Burn the Floor alum wrote.

Fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum and DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold added, “I’M CRYING ALL OVER AGAIN 🥹🥹😭😭 the most beautiful mama!! Could not be happier for you two ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Johnson went on to tell her social media followers that she wanted to remain active during her pregnancy. “Gonna dance for as long as I can,” she wrote via her Instagram Story shortly after announcing the milestone. “Oddly enough I’ve felt more inspiration since being pregnant than ever… Maybe because I want [sic] allowed to dance/workout for the first couple of weeks and I missed it so much. I’ll wear my fringe dresses until my belly can’t fit [in] them anymore.”

One month before sharing that her family was expanding, the SYTYCD mentor exclusively told Us Weekly that she was excited about season 31 of DWTS, which will hit Disney+ in fall 2022. “So, the funny thing is we actually don’t know if we’re coming back until right before the season [starts],” she explained. “But yes, I know that Val is definitely excited to come back for another season and I think that he’s in the best shape of his life right now. … I think he’s really excited for this next season.”

At the time, the ballroom dancer told Us that she and Val had enough of the “pressure” to get pregnant. “You never know what somebody’s going through … Let’s just avoid being in people’s business about that kind of stuff. If I’m not asking you, just probably don’t ask me,” Johnson said in June 2022.

The pair tied the knot in 2019 after four years of dating and have been candid about how their busy schedules impact their romance. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” the choreographer told Us in October 2021 while she and Val went head to head on DWTS season 30, adding that the twosome lived separately due to COVID-19 safety guidelines. “So from afar, we’re just checking in on each other. … I think that that’s been something that we’ve really worked on is leaving work at work and just coming home and being with each other.”

Scroll down to see Johnson’s pregnancy progress ahead of her first child: