The moment he knew! Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy revealed exclusively to Us Weekly when he knew fellow dancer and new fiancée Jenna Johnson was the woman he wanted to marry.

“I knew Jenna was the one when I saw how close she is with her family and how she interacts with her nieces and nephews,” Chmerkovskiy, 32, gushed to Us. “Family is everything to me and I can’t wait for us to build one together.”

Johnson, 24, revealed on Thursday, June 14, that Chmerkovskiy popped the question during the duo’s trip to Venice, Italy. Jewelry company Jacob&Co confirmed to Us that he proposed with a cushion cut diamond ring with a halo around it.

“I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever,” she wrote on Instagram. “Babychka Мой любовь thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!! #engaged.”

Chmerkovskiy also shared the moment on Instagram, simply writing, “I can’t wait to make you my wife ♥.”

After the couple ended their on-again, off-again relationship in 2016, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy reconciled in 2017. The So You Think You Can Dance alum told Us Weekly in May that she can’t wait to start a family with her man.

“You know, [Val] never grew up with kids. And so all of a sudden, this baby plops into their lives and he’s like, ‘What do I do?’ But it’s been awesome,” she gushed about his brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s 17-month-old son, Shai. “It’s great to have training. He needs to learn how to change a diaper. That’s going to be a for-sure thing. But it’s so cute. He’s such a good uncle and he loves [Shai] so much.”

