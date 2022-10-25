Sharing her man! Jenna Johnson helped her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, and his Dancing With the Stars partner, Gabby Windey, with one of their routines — and told them not to hold back on the passion.

“Rumba’s a really hard dance. Technically, but also emotionally,” Johnson, 28, said in a pre-taped package during the Monday, October 24, episode of the Disney+ reality series. “You truly have to step into this story and portray it or else it’s gonna fall flat.”

The DWTS pro — who announced in July that she and Chmerkovskiy, 36, are expecting their first child together — instructed Windey, 31, on how to be convincingly romantic with her husband.

“You are feeling his sweaty chest all over your ear,” she said, holding her head to the World Latin Dance Champion’s torso. “We should be nose to nose and I should feel his little mustache right on the top of my lip,” she added, with her face close to Chmerkovskiy’s.

When it was the Bachelorette star’s turn to try, Johnson was unimpressed. “I don’t believe it for a second. … Closer. You’re not touching noses,” she told the DWTS duo. The So You Think You Can Dance alum then demonstrated her vision on Windey herself. “You’re stronger than Val,” the Bachelor Nation alum said as the two women stood face to face.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy exchanged vows in April 2019 after meeting as pros on the reality competition series. The California native wasn’t threatened watching her husband cozy up to his dance partner during their Michael Bublé Night routine. “Go for it, girl. He is all yours this week,” she told Windey.

The registered nurse, for her part, said in a pre-taped package that it was helpful getting Johnson’s blessing to bring passion into the performance. “Being sexy does not come natural to me at all but Jenna helped me a ton today, and getting her permission to be passionate with Val helped me show a different side of myself,” she said.

After the pair took the stage, guest judge Bublé, 47, said their rendition of his song “Home” was “easily the sexiest version I have seen.” Cohost Alfonso Ribeiro asked Windey if it had been awkward getting advice from Johnson on how to have chemistry with her husband.

“Yeah, you know, I just love to third wheel,” she said, laughing. The reality TV personality then decided to try her newly learned moves out on Ribeiro, 51. “Will you let me sniff your mustache? I’m good at it,” she said, leaning in close to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum’s face as Johnson laughed in the audience. Chmerkovskiy joined in on the fun by holding the host’s head to his chest.