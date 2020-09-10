‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Let’s take a minute, just sit right there and we’ll tell you about what’s up with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast!

Fresh Prince, created by Andy Borowitz and Susan Borowitz, aired for six seasons on NBC from 1990 to 1996. The popular sitcom followed Will (Will Smith), a troubled Philadelphia-born teen who was sent to live with his aunt, uncle and cousins in their Beverly Hills mansion.

Smith starred on the series alongside James Avery (Uncle Phil), Janet Hubert (Aunt Vivian), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) and many more.

Years after the series concluded, Ribeiro admitted to Us Weekly exclusively that he had a tough time landing roles after spending “so many years trying to convince people” that he was not his fictional Fresh Prince persona.

“You get a role that you get to fully dive into and make it yours, and create dances, and create ideas, and work with the writers, and directors and producers in molding this character,” he explained to Us in 2017. “Having people feel like, ‘Oh, my God. You were so good, I think that’s you.’ Which I always say, ‘Well, isn’t that what acting is?’ I did something so well that you’re punishing me for doing it. They won’t let you do anything else because you’re supposed to be that person.”

In August 2020, it was confirmed that Smith would be involved in a Fresh Prince reboot. The series would be reimagined as a drama inspired by a viral YouTube trailer created by filmmaker Morgan Cooper in March 2019.

When Smith interviewed Cooper for his own YouTube channel in April 2019, the Oscar nominee raved about the viral video. “What’s exciting to me is the new media of it all, that you put something on YouTube,” he explained at the time. “You just made a trailer, created something. I’m excited and inspired about that new way that human beings are interacting and ideas are getting treated.”

It was announced in September 2020 that an unscripted Fresh Prince full-cast reunion special was heading to HBO Max in honor of the show’s 30th anniversary.

