Bye, bye, Banks family. Alfonso Ribeiro says that a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot is off the table.

“A Fresh Prince reunion will never happen, I would love it if the world would just let it go,” Ribeiro, 46, told Us Weekly and other reporters during the taping of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, November 6.

“It’s wonderful that everybody loves what we did, 25 years ago. I believe in current and future. People who live in the past, you’re not moving forward,” he continued. “We have a saying, ‘If you’re standing still, you’re getting passed.’ I don’t look back, I don’t look to see what’s happening behind me, I continue to move forward and try to create new, and create better.”

In fact, Ribeiro — who came back to dance with former pro partner Witney Carson and Frankie Muniz on trio night — thinks that they would “ruin it” if the show got a reboot.

“We don’t have James Avery, James Avery is gone. There is no reason to do it,” he added of his late costar, who died at age 68 in 2014. “I don’t say anything about the shows that do it. If that’s what you think you all need to do then go ahead and do it. I don’t think Fresh Prince needs to be redone. It’s history.”

The America’s Funniest Home Videos host last portrayed his character, Carlton Banks, when he performed “The Carlton” dance with Carson in season 19 of DWTS.

“That might be the last time we get a look at Carlton,” he said Monday night.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996 and also starred Will Smith, Tatyana Ali and Karyn Parsons. The cast recently reunited in March.

