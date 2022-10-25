Bublé in the building! The Dancing With the Stars contestants performed to music by Michael Bublé during the Monday, October 24, episode.

After each couple had an opportunity to show their stuff to guest judge Bublé, 47, Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten and Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater were the bottom two pairs of the evening. The judges chose to save Donovan, 44, and Slater, 33, which meant that Decker, 34, and Bersten, 28, were sent home.

During rehearsal for their Foxtrot, Donovan admitted to his partner that he’d previously had doubts about remaining in the competition. “I was honestly wondering if I really wanted to continue cause of all these ups and downs,” he said. “You continue to inspire me with your energy and your passion.”

Slater, for her part, said in a pre-taped package that she sees “pockets” of confidence in the actor’s dancing. “And then it kind of dips out and fades,” she explained.

After the 90210 alum and the DWTS pro took the stage, the judges were impressed by Donovan’s execution. “What have you done? We have Robert Redford tonight. That was the smoothest you’ve ever been,” said Bruno Tonioli, adding that the California native exhibited “true leading man” charisma.

“I think back to your first dance. You were a mess, forgive me,” said Carrie Ann Inaba. “Here you are now, so confident.”

While the Melissa & Joey alum received his first nines of the season, Gabby Windey took a step backward after getting a perfect score during the Tuesday, October 18, episode. “This wasn’t as good as last week,” Inaba, 54, told the Bachelorette alum. The Hawaii native added that she still enjoyed the performance as it showed her a new side of Windey, 31. “I saw a different focus in the way you were dancing,” she explained.

The ABC personality’s partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, had his wife and fellow DWTS pro, Jenna Johnson, help them with the passion needed for their Rumba during rehearsal. “Being sexy does not come natural to me at all but Jenna helped me a ton today, and getting her permission to be passionate with Val helped me show a different side of myself,” Windey said during her pre-taped package.

Johnson, 28, and Chmerkovskiy, 36, exchanged vows in April 2019 and announced in July that they are expecting their first child. “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel 🥹,” the expectant mother wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a photo of her husband cradling her stomach.

After Windey and Chmerkovskiy’s Foxtrot, cohost Alfonso Ribeiro asked the Bachelor Nation alum how awkward it was having Johnson teach her how to be convincingly sensual with her husband. “You know, I just love to third wheel,” she replied with a laugh.

Scroll through to see all the Michael Bublé Night scores: