Dancing With the Stars fans can’t get enough of Emma Slater and Trevor Donovan.

The season 31 partners got off to a strong start ahead of the September 19 premiere.

“So far, in our week-long acquaintance, I do feel like we’ve fallen very much into a real natural way of communicating and just a genuine friendship in the short space of time,” Slater told Us Weekly and other reporters on September 8. “And that is honestly the best foundation to approach this show with. And we both love a bit of joy.”

The 90210 alum added, “We’re having a lot of fun.”

Things picked up between the twosome during week two when they made waves for their sexy Rumba to “Always on My Mind” on Elvis night.

“I gotta know — are those your acting skills or was that real?” cohost Alfonso Ribeiro asked the pair.

While the professional dancer looked surprised, Donovan didn’t sweat the question.

“If you’re really doing a good job acting, it all comes from the truth so there’s something real in every performance,” he explained.

During their post-show interviews, the Hallmark Channel star told Us that he stands by his response.

“A lot of the movies I do, it’s [the] romantic lead and you have at least a couple scenes that are intimate scenes,” Donovan explained. “And you’re with someone who [could] very well be married or that you just met or you’re not in a relationship and so you have to create that and luckily, we’ve had a few weeks of getting to know each other to become friends and break down that wall and be comfortable with it. … I just answered as truthfully as I could, and it is the truth.”

Slater went on to gush about their “great connection” and “great chemistry.”

The choreographer is no stranger to finding a bond on the dance floor. She married fellow DWTS pro Sasha Farber in 2018 after dating on and off since 2011. Us broke the news in August that they had quietly split after four years of marriage.

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” a source said. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Disney+ Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for more from Slater and Donovan: