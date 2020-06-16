Every Bachelor Nation Star Who Has Competed on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

From finding love to finding their footing. Over the years, many members of Bachelor Nation have joined Dancing With the Stars after their search for romance. While some have been extremely successful, others have fallen flat.

With both shows airing on ABC, it’s an easy transition — for some. Kaitlyn Bristowe, who first appeared on season 19 of The Bachelor before becoming the season 17 Bachelorette, has been extremely vocal about how much she’d love to participate in the reality competition show. When she was given an offer, she was unable to take it.

“I believe men and women should be afforded the same opportunities,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2017, two years after her season of The Bachelorette. “That has not been the case with the Bachelorettes and the Bachelors. I had an offer to do Dancing With the Stars and was told by [Bachelor creator] Mike [Fleiss] I could not. I was told by Mike that it is bad for his brand, and that he is sick of people wanting fame from his show.”

She also noted that as a dancer, she wanted to participate and her then-fiancé Shawn Booth also hoped she would be able to compete.

“He even wrote Mike emails. I told Mike it was my passion. I was told Shawn should be my only passion,” she said at the time. “My hope in speaking out is that future Bachelorettes are given the same opportunity as Bachelors. Whether it be a wedding, to dance, or another show. (Ben [Higgins] had the decision to do dancing or his own show.) Just to be treated the same, to choose whatever will make them happy.”

Fleiss later insisted this wasn’t true, tweeting that she “has my total support if she wants to appear on DWTS!” She quickly responded, “Thanks I’ll get right not that opportunity 2 yrs ago. I wonder what changed your mind?”

In June 2020, Bristowe was finally given her wish. While her season was re-airing as part of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever, host Chris Harrison offered her a spot on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars — and she accepted.

