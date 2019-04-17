Always on the go! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd haven’t had time to pencil in a romantic getaway since tying the knot in July 2017.

The Dancing With the Stars alums spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about trying to schedule a trip amid busy careers and raising their 2-year-old son, Shai.

“We haven’t taken a honeymoon yet. We’re waiting to take a vacation of some sort of… We’ve never been on vacation, just us together,” Murgatroyd, 32, told Us on Tuesday, April 16, at the Sofitel in Beverly Hills while celebrating her LaPalme magazine cover shoot with Chmerkovskiy, 39.

The Ukraine native added that the lovebirds are “not crying about” their lack of alone time and they’re grateful to have thriving careers and a beautiful little boy.

“Our life has been great, but we never… We haven’t done that, you know? Whatever it is that couples do, we didn’t do it,” he explained. “We worked our asses off on Dancing With the Stars through our entire relationship and then we had a baby and we continued working, you know? And then we got married and we continued working. So we didn’t really do the things that everybody does.”

Chmerkovskiy told Us that he and the Australian beauty are “looking forward to the opportunity” to take a trip to celebrate their love — and they’re bringing Shai along for the ride!

“[A] proper honeymoon, but this time, with Shoosh,” he said, referencing his sweet nickname for the toddler. “I don’t know. A honeymoon with Shai!”

Although the couple stay busy with their own projects, they are fully invested in being there for Shai. “[It’s a] full-time job. No nanny right now,” the Faith, Hope & Love actress told Us. “It’s not that I don’t trust [a nanny], its just that I know how to do it better. As in, like, I know how he likes his covers when he sleeps, I know how he likes his blanket near his face when he sleeps. You know, things like that, that only nannies will get to know over a certain amount of time.”

The Dance With Me Studios owner then chimed in, telling Us that no one knows Shai better than the ballroom pros. “In the past, when parents would tell us, ‘He says this and that,’ I would look at them and be like, ‘No, your child made a bunch of noises and you’re making this s–t up.’ Now, we understand,” he said. “We speak to Shai, like, with no problem. Like, we have a direct communication. We understand everything he says, he understands everything we say.”

He added: “And again, we’re the type of people that we’re fully involved. It’s not like, ‘Here’s my child, see you later.’ We’re not those people. … Look, we worked our butts off our entire life for this particular moment in time where we could just look at this baby and enjoy him and have that moment.”

