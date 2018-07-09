Dancing through their first year of marriage! In honor of their first wedding anniversary, Maksim Chmerkovskiy revealed that he and Peta Murgatroyd tied the knot at city hall prior to their extravagant celebration.

The 38-year-old doting husband shared two intimate videos of the couple exchanging vows in a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, July 8.

“Before we did it in front of 300,” he began the lengthy post along with a bride and groom emoji. “This was one of the most exciting days of my life! Everything felt very festive, I couldn’t take my eyes off my future wife the whole ride to the City Hall and it was is if New York City herself was marrying us.”

Chmerkovskiy continued to gush over Murgatroyd: “I can’t believe it’s been a year. I still can’t believe you chose me. I can’t believe I get to live this dream with you by my side for the rest of my life and I promise to earn every second of your love.”

The 31-year-old New Zealand native, meanwhile, shared her own tribute to her beau that shows them embracing in a hug following their courthouse nuptials.

“Today I married the man I fell in love with so many years ago. I knew he was the one. There was something so electric between us that people will still tell me about to this day,” she wrote alongside the sweet pic. “I love you @maksimc , this has been an incredible, outrageous year for us! I pray we are this happy for the rest of our lives. You’re everything I knew you were. ❤🎉😍 #HappyAnniversary #ToUs”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in July 2018 that the Dancing With the Stars pros — who are parents of 18-month-old son Shai — ultimately celebrated their love in a gorgeous, fairytale-style wedding at Huntington, New York’s Oheka Castle.

“The whole experience, the three days were just absolutely incredible,” Murgatroyd told Us following their perfect weekend at the time. “I wish we could do it all again.”

Famous pals — as well as alums of the ABC dancing competition show — including Sharna Burgess, Rumer Willis and model Nyle DiMarco were all in attendance. Maks’ brother Val served as best man.

“It was everything we ever dreamt of,” Chmerkovskiy told Us at the time, while Murgatroyd gushed that it was “the party of the year!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!