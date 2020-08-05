In it together! Witney Carson’s first pregnancy hasn’t been as “blissful” as fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold’s.

“We have not had the same pregnancies at all,” the season 19 winner, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 3. “Just recently, her pelvis is starting to hurt a lot and she, like, can barely walk. She’s like, ‘It’s the weirdest thing.’ Other than that, she hasn’t been really sick. She hasn’t been feeling any cramping at all.”

The Emmy-winning choreographer said her own joints hurt “so bad,” adding, “Comparing our pregnancies, she’s definitely had a blissful one.”

She and Arnold, also 26, have received advice from Peta Murgatroyd since announcing their pregnancies in July and May, respectively.

“Peta has been great,” the Utah native told Us of the actress, 34, who shares son Shai, 3, with her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. “She was like, ‘Just take every moment not for granted.’ She was very encouraging and very powerful.”

Carson first started feeling like her pregnancy “was real” when she and her husband, Carson McAllister, went to their first ultrasound appointment. “I heard the heartbeat that it definitely became real to me and Carson,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum told Us. “He still doesn’t think it’s real.”

She and McAllister tied the knot in January 2016 in Utah after four years of dating. In October 2019, Carson exclusively told Us that she was “baby hungry” and wanted to start a family with her high school sweetheart.

“We’re not really putting a timestamp on it, just when we feel ready,” the dancer told Us at the time. “Every time I see a baby it breaks my heart. I want one.”

Murgatroyd was already giving Carson motherhood tips at the time about “being pregnant and dancing at the same time.” Carson explained, “That’s a big issue for us. Can you start a family and still have a career and still dance? She’s been really good to mentor us through what we would do when we eventually have kids. She’s been awesome.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi