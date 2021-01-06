Not a fan of negativity. Lindsay Arnold clapped back at Instagram trolls finding fault with her parenting.

“This is my thumbs up to everyone out there who actually thinks it’s OK to comment or criticize anyone else’s parenting,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 26, captioned a Wednesday, January 5, Instagram Story selfie. “Why? Why do we do this to others? Especially people we don’t know.”

The Utah native acknowledged that she is “far from perfect” raising her and Sam Cusick’s 2-month-old daughter, Sage.

“You don’t need to remind me of that but why don’t we use our energy instead of always looking for the negative and finding things to criticize?” the So You Think You Can Dance alum asked. “I’m very over it. So if that’s what you want to do on Instagram, please unfollow me and leave my kind and loving followers alone.”

The season 25 winner became a mom in November 2020 after she welcomed Sage via C-section. Arnold is “completely obsessed” with the little one, the new mom gushed the following month.

“Little miss Sagey is growing sooo fast and it makes me sad and happy all at the same time!” the professional dancer captioned a December 2020 mother-daughter shot. “She is so alert and is starting to catch our eyes and smile back which melts my heart. She giggles in her sleep and It’s the cutest thing ever! She loves our ceiling fans and any bright lights. She is just the squishiest yummiest little nugget.”

While the ABC personality missed the 29th season of DWTS amid her pregnancy, she is “hoping to be around for the next fall season.”

Arnold exclusively explained to Us in May 2020: “I’ll have … about 10 months to have time with the little babe and then get back into shape and get back into dancing. … That’s sort of the plan, and that’s what I intend to do. I have every intention of coming back. I mean, I love that show.”

As for Sage’s future in dancing, the choreographer added that she and Cusick, also 26, aren’t going to pressure their daughter to follow in Arnold’s footsteps.

“If my kids want to dance, I will love that with all of my heart!” she said. “I will be like, ‘I got you covered, I know what to do here.’ But I just want our kids, and this baby, to find something they love to do and that they are passionate about. That’s going to be the driving factor.”