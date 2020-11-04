Mom’s chosen a moniker! Lindsay Arnold revealed her infant daughter’s name on Wednesday, November 4.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 26, announced that her newborn’s name is Sage Jill Cusick in an Instagram post featuring three photos of her daughter.

“We could not be more in love with her and feel blessed beyond words to be her parents,” Arnold wrote. “She entered this world on the same day that we lost Sams beautiful mother just one year ago and we couldn’t help but see God’s hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick. Thank you all so much for the love and support you have sent our way.”

Arnold gave birth to her and Sam Cusick’s baby girl on Monday, November 2, via C-section. “The most beautiful surprise on this very special day. Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well,” the Utah native wrote via Instagram at the time. “More details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum received supportive comments from her DWTS costars, from pregnant Witney Carson to new dad Artem Chigvintsev. “My heart! She’s so perfect in every way! SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU TWO! I can’t wait to snuggle her!!!!!!!” the Emmy winner, 27, wrote, while the Russian dancer, 38, commented, “Omg congratulations. So so beautiful.”

Arnold went on to post an Instagram Story photo of herself breast-feeding the newborn, writing, “Late nights with baby girl. I love her so much. 1:47 a.m.”

The season 25 winner revealed her pregnancy news in May. “Ohhhhh baby,” Arnold wrote via Instagram at the time. “Mom and Dad love you already. #November2020.”

Her initial symptoms were “very tough,” Arnold exclusively told Us Weekly two months later. “Right now, I’m at 21 weeks and I am feeling great. I feel like the first 12 weeks, people don’t joke, you don’t feel like yourself. There are so many things changing. I had a bit of nausea. I was always tired.”

She and her high school sweetheart tied the knot in June 2015 in Utah and previously maintained a long-distance marriage while she filmed DWTS.

“He would fly out on the weekends, stay for the show, have to fly back right after the show to get back for work,” the dancer explained to Us in July. “That was pretty much the only time we got to see each other was on show days at my trailer.”