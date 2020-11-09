The start of something new! Lindsay Arnold held her baby girl, Sage, for the first time in an emotional birth video.

“It’s 4:15,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 26, said in the Sunday, November 8, YouTube video while driving to the hospital with her husband, Sam Cusick. “I woke up at 3:30 and thought I peed my pants. I’m pretty sure my water broke and now it’s like I can’t stop leaking fluid and contractions every five minutes.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum’s husband joked that he thought she “might be pulling a prank” in the footage.

The couple went on to document their experience in the hospital just ahead of the dancer’s C-section. “I am four centimeters dilated,” the DWTS season 25 winner said from her hospital bed. “I’m contracting. Nurse says we’re having this baby today. This is so weird.”

Cusick kept the camera by his wife’s head during her C-section and reassured her that their infant was “OK” while Arnold cried. The new mom sobbed and asked to hold the little one while the nurses cleaned and weighed her.

After Sage was swaddled, Arnold held her close and kissed her cheek. “She is the most precious thing, and we love her so dang much!!” she captioned the YouTube video. “Now go get your tissues because this is a tearjerker.”

Arnold welcomed her baby girl on November 2, announcing the news via Instagram with a family photo. “The most beautiful surprise on this special day,” the Utah native captioned her social media upload at the time. “Baby Girl and mama are happy and well.”

After sharing Sage’s name two days later, Arnold opened up about the sweet inspiration behind the moniker, writing, “She entered this world on the same day that we lost Sam’s beautiful mother just one year ago and we couldn’t help but see God’s hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick.”