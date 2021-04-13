Showing her stomach! Lindsay Arnold bared her C-section scar in a Tuesday, April 13, bikini photo.

“There has been some speculation on my last couple posts about whether or not I have been photoshopping my scar out of my pictures,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 27, captioned the Instagram upload. “Now I usually don’t even give [the] time of day to comments like this BUT I feel like this needs to be addressed as it’s important to me that you all know that my C-section scar is now my favorite part of my body. It is the representation of the thing I am most proud of in my life and that is our sweet Sagey.”

The choreographer added that she was showing her scar to everyone because it’s “insane and crazy” that her and Sam Cusick’s 5-month-old daughter, Sage, “came out of that little cut.”

The Utah native asked her followers: “How incredible is that? What’s also incredible are amazing doctors that make it possible to do a C-section and have the scar be so low it is not even visible in a bikini (had to pull my suit down low for this) which is why you all are not seeing it in my pics. I would never and have never photoshopped any part of my body and wanted a dedicated post to my beautiful scar that I truly love so much. So hahaha for those who care or even read this far, no I am not photoshopping my scar out of anything and in case anyone forgot WOMENS BODIES ARE INCREDIBLE.”

In the social media upload, the DWTS season 25 winner rocked a red bathing suit in the sun, her scar on display.

She and her high school sweetheart welcomed their baby girl in November 2020. “The most beautiful surprise on this very special day,” the new mom captioned hospital photos via Instagram at the time. “Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well. More details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family #birth #mama #babygirl #csection #pregnancy #39weeks.”

Two months later, Arnold exclusively told Us Weekly about her experience with mom-shamers, saying that negative comments were “not OK.”

“It’s never going to be OK to comment on somebody else’s mom and parenting style,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum explained in January. “If you don’t like what I do and what I’m posting about and you’re sick of the posts or you think I’m annoying, then don’t follow me. That’s your choice, you don’t have to follow me. … We need to lift each other up. We need to be supportive. We need to be loving. And if you don’t have anything nice to say, then just keep your mouth shut. [That] is kinda my mentality right now.”