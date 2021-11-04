Sage’s celebration! Lindsay Arnold threw an adorable 1st birthday party for her daughter on Tuesday, November 2.

“I cannot even tell you how perfect it was,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 27, said of the bash on her Wednesday, November 3, Instagram Story. “It was better than I ever dreamed.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum, who shares her 12-month-old daughter with husband Sam Cusick, posted a touching birthday tribute to the toddler ahead of her party.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BABY GIRL,” the Utah native captioned an Instagram video of the little one eating cake with her bare hands. “One year with our little sweetheart, Sage. Can’t wait for infinity more. … I have said it a million times but I mean it when I say time is FLYING and I cannot believe it has already been a year with you. It feels like it was just yesterday we held you for the first time but I also don’t remember life without you. GEEZ I’m an emotional mama today and just so proud of this little nugget! Watching her grow and learn every day is the most fulfilling blessing.”

The dancer gave birth to her daughter in November 2020, telling her Instagram followers at the time: “The most beautiful surprise on this very special day. Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well.”

Two months later, the choreographer was already “very over” receiving negative comments on social media. “Why? Why do we do this to others? Especially people we don’t know,” Arnold asked her Instagram followers in January, noting that she didn’t need reminders that she was “far from perfect.”

The new mom went on to write, “Why don’t we use our energy instead of always looking for the negative and finding things to criticize? If that’s what you want to do on Instagram, please unfollow me and leave my kind and loving followers alone.”

Arnold exclusively told Us Weekly later that same month that judging a parent is “never going to be OK.”

She explained, “I said something because I want those people who believe that they can sit at their house and comment on other people and try to tear other people down just to know that it’s not OK. We need to lift each other up. We need to be supportive. We need to be loving. And if you don’t have anything nice to say, then just keep your mouth shut. [That] is kinda my mentality right now.”

