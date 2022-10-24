His dancing queen! Lindsay Arnold and husband Sam Cusick transformed their high school love story into a lasting marriage.

The Dancing With the Stars pro and her now-husband began dating as teenagers in Salt Lake City. Cusick popped the question in December 2014 while the pair were on vacation in Africa.

“Just when I thought our day in Africa couldn’t get any better… We are engaged!!:):),” she gushed via Instagram at the time, sharing a sweet photo from the couple’s getaway.

Arnold’s BFF and fellow DWTS star Witney Carson celebrated the milestone at the time, sharing a photo of the twosome via social media. “My best friend in the whole entire world got engaged to the love of her life today!” Carson wrote. “I am crying tears of joy, I could not be happier!! I love you guys, congrats!!!”

Less than one year later, Cusick and the So You Think You Can Dance alum tied the knot in a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ceremony in June 2015. “I’ve loved Sam since I was 16 years old and today I officially get to spend the rest of my life with him — through giggles and tears, and every moment in between!” the bride told Us Weekly in a statement on her wedding day.

Arnold continued to compete on DWTS throughout her marriage, and Cusick was her No. 1 fan each season. In May 2020, the twosome announced their family was expanding — but pregnancy wasn’t the easiest for the athlete.

“I feel like the first 12 weeks — people don’t joke, the first trimester is very tough,” she exclusively told Us in July 2020. “You don’t feel like yourself. There’s so many things changing. I had a bit of nausea. I was always tired.”

Daughter Sage arrived in November 2020, and watching Cusick adapt to fatherhood brought the new parents even closer together. “Nothing more attractive than seeing your hubby love on his little girl 💕 these two are my everything 💕,” Arnold gushed alongside a June 2021 photo of her husband and daughter ahead of her sixth wedding anniversary. “Started dating Sam when we were just 16 year old babies and I’m so grateful for the past 11 years of being best friends with the love of my life 💕.”

After her heavily documented first pregnancy, Arnold gave fans glimpses of her life as a mom and shed light on her struggles to conceive another child. In August 2022, she revealed she got a false positive pregnancy test after announcing in a YouTube video earlier that month that she and Cusick were “currently trying” for baby No. 2.

Two months later, Arnold shared a pregnancy reveal with her Instagram followers, writing, “Baby #2 coming May 2023 🥰🥰.”

Scroll down to relive the couple’s romance: