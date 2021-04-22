Baby besties! Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson’s little ones had their “first date” on Wednesday, April 21.

“We are already holding hands and Sage is trying to eat Leo,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum, 27, captioned an Instagram slideshow showing her 5-month-old daughter, Sage, in a cherry-patterned onesie while hanging out with Leo, 2 months. “Still not feeling the kisses though.”

Her fellow Dancing With the Stars pro, also 27, posted the same sweet shots to her own account, writing, “First date with Leo and Sage. OBSESSED is an understatement! Not sure they were quite into it yet though. Don’t worry the moms are working on it.”

Arnold commented that the little one’s hand-holding made her cry. Their ABC costar Jenna Johnson added, “This is so stinking CUTE.”

The season 25 winner was the first to welcome her baby, giving birth to Sage in November 2020 with husband Sam Cusick. When the season 19 winner and husband Carson McAllister’s baby boy arrived three months later, Arnold was “so excited” for Sage and Leo to meet.

“I am going to see baby Leo today,” she said on her Instagram Story in January. “Seriously, I cannot wait to see that cute little boy and hug Wit. I’m so proud of her. And yeah, I’m pretty excited. I’ll let you know how it goes.”

The Utah natives loved being pregnant together despite having very different symptoms, Carson exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020.

She explained, “We have not had the same pregnancies at all. Just recently, her pelvis is starting to hurt a lot and she, like, can barely walk. She’s like, ‘It’s the weirdest thing.’ Other than that, she hasn’t been really sick. She hasn’t been feeling any cramping at all. … Comparing our pregnancies, she’s definitely had a blissful one.”

The choreographers went to Peta Murgatroyd for advice since the Aussie, 34, shares son Shai, 4, with her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The season 22 winner was a “great” help, Carson added at the time. “She was like, ‘Just take every moment not for granted.’ She was very encouraging and very powerful.”

Now that Sage and Leo have arrived, keep scrolling to see them adorably hanging out.