Sage’s little sister! Dancing With The Stars’ Lindsay Arnold and husband Sam Cusick are having a baby girl.

IT’S A……….. 💕💙💕💙 GIRL!!!! 💕💕💕💕🤗🤗🤗🤗,” the professional dancer, 28, captioned a video via Instagram on Tuesday, November 1. “We are beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy that Sage will have a sister 🥹.”

In the clip, Arnold and Cusick, 30, place neckties over their eyes as a crowd cheers them on. The couple’s daughter, Sage Jill, who turns 2 on Wednesday, November 2, then gets carried out in a bright pink dress. As the pair take off their blindfolds, pink smoke explodes around them, revealing they are having another baby girl.

“Are you serious? Another girl!” the Utah native gushes as her hubby looks at Sage and asks, “Are you going to have a sister?”

Prior to the big reveal, Arnold took to social media to tease the sex of her little one.

“This is a face of a girl who just found out the gender of her baby,” Arnold wrote via her Instagram story alongside a selfie of herself looking shocked just two days after the pregnancy announcement in October. “I don’t want to leave you all hanging for too long but also want to live with this fun secret just a little longer 🥹❤️ will share soon so stay tuned!!”

The DWTS pro first announced that she and her hubby were expecting their second child together earlier that same month.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023 🥰🥰,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of heartwarming family photos. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

The choreographer also opened up about how it feels becoming a mother of two. “Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal. It’s just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy,” Arnold told E! News at the time. “It was just the best feeling,” she said. “My husband and I have been trying for a while now. And it’s been something that we’ve known we’ve wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We’re excited to expand our family.”

Arnold and Cusick’s first daughter, Sage, was born in November 2020. “The most beautiful surprise on this very special day,” the reality star announced via Instagram at the time. “Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well. More details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family.”

While she loves being a mom, the reality star has been open about her previous fertility struggles over the years.

“When you get a positive pregnancy test and then start your [period] a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way,” she wrote in an emotional TikTok video in August. “My sweet girl. I don’t know what I would do without her,” the loving mother added in the caption.

The ballroom dancer has also dealt with internet trolls and mom-shamers, responding to those who criticized her for taking a family vacation during a COVID-19 surge in January 2021.

“I am FAR from perfect — believe me, you don’t need to remind me of that — but why don’t we use our energy and words to be encouraging, instead of always looking for the negative and finding things to criticize?” the So You Think You Can Dance alum wrote via her Instagram Story. “I’m very over it. So, if that’s what you want to do on Instagram, please unfollow me and leave my kind and loving followers alone.”

Later that month, Arnold spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about her decision to respond to the backlash.

“I just wanted to point out that it’s not OK, and it’s never going to be OK, to comment on somebody else’s mom and parenting style,” she said. “I did that in hopes, first of all … for my sanity. If you don’t like what I do and what I’m posting about and you’re sick of the posts or you think I’m annoying, then don’t follow me. That’s your choice, you don’t have to follow me.”

She continued: “More than anything, I said something because I want those people who believe that they can sit at their house and comment on other people and try to tear other people down just to know that it’s not OK. We need to lift each other up. We need to be supportive. We need to be loving. And if you don’t have anything nice to say, then just keep your mouth shut. [That] is kinda my mentality right now.”