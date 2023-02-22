Moving on. Emma Slater filed for divorce from her husband, Sasha Farber, on Tuesday, February 21, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Dancing With the Stars couple were married for four years before legally parting ways, according to court documents obtained by Us on Wednesday, February 22. Slater, for her part, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The professional dancers’ official separation came six months after Us exclusively broke the news that Slater, 34, and Farber, 38, had called it quits after being on and off for more than a decade.

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” a source told Us in August 2022. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

The insider added that it was a “tough decision” for the pair to make and they have since been trying to navigate their post-breakup dynamic.

“It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long,” the source added.

Amid their time apart, both the Burn the Floor alum and the England native chose to lean on their “friends for support,” the insider explained, noting that the exes would “continue to work together as professionals.”

Slater and Farber first met in 2009 while performing Broadway’s Burn The Floor. Two years later, they confirmed they were an item. The twosome briefly split up in 2014 but gave their romance a second chance the following year.

The Australian-American dancer proposed in October 2016 during a live taping of DWTS. Two years later, Us exclusively confirmed that the duo tied the knot in March 2018 in Los Angeles.

“It was the most amazing day. It was absolutely amazing. Nothing went wrong. It was brilliant,” Slater told Us at the time. “It was incredible. I kept thinking, ‘This isn’t normal. This isn’t normal. This should not be happening.’ It went so well and it was a party from the moment we got upstairs to the reception till really late.”

The longtime collaborators sparked split speculation in early 2022 when eagle-eyed fans noticed they weren’t being featured on each other’s social media pages. The pair again raised eyebrows in March 2022 when they didn’t share an anniversary post on Instagram, Slater, however, did gush over Farber on his birthday two months later.

Us confirmed in August of that year that the duo had parted ways, but they continued to work together on the Disney+ series. In November 2022, the exes confirmed they were on friendly terms as they celebrated Thanksgiving together with several members of the DWTS team.