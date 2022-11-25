Reuniting for the holidays! Emma Slater rang in Thanksgiving with her fellow Dancing With the Stars pros — including estranged husband Sasha Farber.

Sharna Burgess, who did not participate in season 31, took to social media on Friday, November 25, to recap the festivities.

“So grateful for yesterday and getting to share it with these special people. Also present but not photographed was Zane and Woo 🤍,” Burgess, 37, who shares 5-month-old son Zane with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the DWTS group. “Thank you @mrsangelaribeiro1 and @therealalfonsoribeiro for always hosting and opening your home to us over the years. This year felt extra special.”

The celebration included Britt Stewart, Mark Ballas, Derek Hough, Gleb Savchenko, Danielle Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Alfonso Ribeiro and their respective partners. Slater, 33, and Farber, 38, appeared on good terms as they posed on the same side of the room.

The former couple’s reunion comes after Us Weekly broke the news in August that they ended their marriage after four years. “They’ve been apart for many months now,” a source told Us at the time. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

The insider noted that Slater and Farber didn’t want the “tough decision” to affect their careers. “It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long,” the source continued. “[They will] continue to work together as professional dancers. They’re pros and won’t let their personal life get in the way of DWTS.”

Since their split, viewers have pointed out the Mamma Mia! actress’ chemistry with her season 31 partner, Trevor Donovan. In response to their debut performance in September, Ribeiro, 51, put the twosome on the spot when he asked if their acting skills were “real” on the dance floor.

“If you’re really doing a good job acting, it all comes from the truth so there’s something real in every performance,” Donovan, 44, said after scoring a 30/40 with Slater.

The choreographer later admitted she “couldn’t believe” they were asked that on stage. “I was like, ‘That question! Like, wow, just out the blue.’ But I think Trevor’s right, like, and we’ve spoken about this too — and by the way, we genuinely get on really well, like, rehearsals go so quick,” she told Us that same month. “We really do get on and have great chemistry, which made this dance so much easier. But then when Alfonso asked that question, I was so glad you answered because I was like, ‘I can’t.’”

Slater praised her partner for his support, telling Us in October, “I think it’s so easy to be myself with Trevor.”

The Great American Family star, for his part, also gushed about their dynamic. “We have a very familiar and light chemistry. It’s a fun thing. It can show up as passion on the dance floor, but we’re just having fun,” Donovan told Us before their November 14 elimination. “We have fun every day we rehearse even when she’s about to explode because I’m doing things wrong that I used to do right.”

He added: “But it’s the levity and the lightness of our friendship and stuff, I think, that really translates to the dance. So we’re just 100 percent comfortable with each other.”