Brian Austin Green opened up for the first time about his romance with Sharna Burgess in an interview with Access Hollywood and described the Dancing With the Stars pro as “amazing.”

The BH90210 alum, 47, went public with the Australian dancer, 35, when they were spotted kissing on the beach during a New Year’s vacation at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii.

“We had a great time. We had a really good time. Hawaii is an amazing place,” the Masked Dancer judge told Access Hollywood‘s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Saturday, January 9, of their getaway. “It’s all going really well right now. It’s early on, so we don’t have any labels or anything, obviously, but we’re really enjoying each other’s company.”

Green, who wed estranged wife Megan Fox at the same Big Island resort in 2010, said added that Burgess is “an amazing woman.”

“She’s super responsible and she’s super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around, so I feel blessed right now,” he said before explaining that the pair met through their shared business manager.

“She was like, ‘Hey, I’ve got a client that you should meet,'” he said, admitting that he wasn’t in the right headspace amid his split from the Transformers actress. “I begrudgingly went, and we met and we had great conversation, so it’s been great.”

The Los Angeles native said that Burgess wasn’t a huge fan of his previous work on Beverly Hills, 90210 before they met.

“I haven’t actually asked her why she didn’t watch it but I know she didn’t watch much of it when she was younger,” he said.

The Burn the Floor alum hinted to Us Weekly in early December that she was seeing someone new, who is famous, and admitted that her new romance “felt different” to her previous relationships.

“How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?” she told Us exclusively. “I’m looking for that soulmate stuff — that thing where that something inside you recognizes that something inside them.”

But Burgess dodged questions about Green during an Instagram Q&A with fans on Friday, January 8. “I say this with love and kindness,” she responded. “Let it go.”

The Anger Management alum confirmed his split from Fox, 34, in May 2020 after 10 years of marriage. The pair share three sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. The New Girl alum filed for divorce in November and has moved on with Machine Gun Kelly.