For Sharna Burgess, wanting to have kids was a dealbreaker in her relationship with Brian Austin Green.

“When it came to the kid conversation, I said early on to Bri if he was even interested in having more kids, because he has such a full beautiful group of kids,” Burgess, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 21, while promoting her and Green’s “Oldish” podcast with Randy Spelling. “I knew that I could really fall in love with him, and I had to stop right now if that wasn’t going to be on the cards.”

Burgess continued: “We did have that conversation early in our dating history, and he did say that he was open to it, so I knew that it could be forever. … I never prepared for it not to work.”

Burgess and Green, 50 — who announced their engagement on Friday, September 22 — welcomed their son, Zane, in June 2022, two years after they began dating in December 2020. Green is a father to five children, sharing son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil and kids Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

Related: Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green found happiness together following a PDA-filled Hawaiian vacation in December 2020 — but that was only the beginning of their love story. Burgess first hinted at the romance earlier that month when she exclusively told Us Weekly that she was seeing someone new “It’s been really awesome,” the pro […]

Last month, Burgess showed off her son’s sweet connection with his older siblings. “He loves his siblings so much I melt at this bond,” she captioned an August 11 Instagram video of Zane holding his arms out for Noah to hold him.

She followed up the post by sharing a glimpse into her and Green’s morning routing with their son, which included distracting Zane while changing by singing “Wheels on the Bus.”

While the couple are enjoying life with their little one, Burgess previously told Us in July 2022 exclusively that she and Green weren’t rushing to have another baby. “We’re both on the same page,” the Dancing With the Stars pro explained. “It’s not that I wouldn’t love to have more kids. It’s [that] I want to be able to spend amazing quality time with Zane.”

For now, the duo have their hands full discussing the ups and downs of daily life on the “Oldish” podcast with Randy, 44, who is the brother of Green’s former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Tori Spelling.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Brian Austin Green's Family Guide: Meet His Children Brian Austin Green’s brood! The actor is expecting his first child with Sharna Burgess after previously welcoming children with exes Vanessa Marcil and Megan Fox. Us Weekly confirmed the Dancing With the Stars pro’s pregnancy news in February 2022. The reveal came one year after the pair debuted their relationship. Despite the Aussie’s close bond […]

“Those that come to listen, hopefully, we can help inspire or motivate in some way, and that makes it all worth it, so I don’t think there’s been anything that’s been difficult to open up about,” she said of tackling tough topics on the show. “Our most recent podcast was actually, the subject was addiction — it hasn’t been released yet — and that was a really interesting one to visit, as Randy and I said on it, to go back to what feels like a past life that you have a glimpse of, but not difficult in the sense of, ‘I don’t want to share it.’ I feel like we’ve really come in here knowing this is what we’re wanting to do and we’re ready for it.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi