Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess’ son, Zane, has developed the sweetest connection with his older siblings.

“He loves his siblings so much I melt at this bond,” Burgess, 38, captioned an Instagram video of Zane reaching out for big brother Noah, 10, to hold him on Friday, August 11.

Green shares his eldest son, Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil, and sons Noah, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

On Friday, the Dancing With the Stars pro also shared a glimpse into her and Green’s morning routine with Zane — whom they welcomed in June 2022 — which includes singing “Wheels on the Bus” while changing Zane. In another post, Zane followed the nursery rhyme’s lyrics and moved his arms “round and round” while his parents sang to him.

Zane’s relationship with his siblings shouldn’t come as a surprise as both Green and Burgess have been open about coparenting with Fox.

“I think people make a mistake in life of thinking that it’s not going to affect the kids if they do a certain thing, and it’s going to affect the kids no matter what,” Green exclusively explained to Us Weekly in March. “The only thing you really have control over is how it affects the kids, and luckily, Megan and I have been fantastic. Megan and Sharna have a fantastic relationship.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Burgess, for her part, told the “Not So Hollywood” podcast in April that “representation matters” for their kids when it comes to spending time with Fox as a blended family. “So for them, ‘OK, mommy and daddy aren’t together anymore, but they still get along really well.’ We can still do things with each other,” she explained. “Communication, mutual respect, learning to show love for the people around you, that’s all the stuff that they’re watching, and that’s so important.”

Green and Burgess had been dating for a little more than one year when they announced in February 2022 that they were expecting their first child together. “And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional 💙,” Burgess captioned an Instagram pic of Green and his older children’s hands on her baby bump.”

Burgess and Green announced the birth of their son later that year. “Zane Walker Green 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm,” Burgess wrote alongside a snap of their hands holding his hand via Instagram. “My heart is now forever outside of my body 🤍.”

Since giving birth last year, Burgess has been open with fans about her C-section recovery journey and postpartum struggles. “Intrusive mom thoughts … This is a real thing. Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first,” she shared via Instagram in December 2022. “These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident … the list is long but I won’t share it. If you know you know.”