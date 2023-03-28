Running smoothly. Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess opened up about how they maintain a great coparenting dynamic with Megan Fox — and shared their best tips for making it work.

“I think people make a mistake in life of thinking that it’s not going to affect the kids if they do a certain thing, and it’s going to affect the kids no matter what,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 27. “The only thing you really have control over is how it affects the kids, and luckily, Megan and I have been fantastic. Megan and Sharna have a fantastic relationship.”

The California native and the Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, called it quits in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage. The former couple share kids Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.

After his split from Fox, Green moved on with Burgess, 37. The Anger Management alum and the Dancing With the Stars pro welcomed son Zane, 9 months, in June 2022. Green also shares son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil.

“These are actually Brian’s words — it’s gotta be about the kids,” Burgess told Us. “It’s not about us, it’s not about the adults, it’s about what’s best for them every single time. And what’s best for them is that we have a good relationship, that we all get along and that we take their feelings into account with what they want.”

Green added that it’s all about “making it the best experience” for the kids, who have been loving the addition of their littlest brother.

“They’re amazing with Zane. They are obsessed with him,” the Don’t Blink actor said of his and Fox’s children. “They’re just really strong good people. And Kash, my oldest son who just turned 21, is also an amazing big brother. We’re really, really lucky how beautifully blended our family is.”

Burgess, for her part, gushed about her and Green’s “beautiful little boy,” who celebrated his 9-month birthday on Tuesday, March 28. “We made a really cute baby,” the dance pro told Us. “I know everyone says it about their baby, but our baby’s really freaking cute. And he is so grown. … I can’t believe it’s gone like that.”

Last year, Green hinted that he may be done having kids after welcoming Zane. “I mean, I have five kids, and we joke about the fact that I already had a station wagon [before baby Zane], so now I have [to get] a Yukon Denali,” he told Entertainment Tonight in July 2022. “If I have another one, then I’m moving to, like, a school bus or something.”

The Masked Singer alum added: “How do you travel? Like, you know, going into a restaurant asking for a table for seven, it all starts becoming a little much. So, I think I’m done at five.”

With reporting by Jessica Stopper