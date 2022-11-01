Brian Austin Green and Ex Megan Fox ‘Don’t Fight’ Over Time With Their Sons

Finding a balance. More than two years after they called it quits, Brian Austin Green and ex-wife Megan Fox have an amicable relationship when it comes to raising their three sons.

“We coparent really well together,” the Beverly Hills 90210 alum, 49, told E! News on Saturday, October 29, about raising Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6 with the Transformers star, 36. “And we don’t fight over time with the kids. We try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve. But we’re open to things changing. I’m very aware of — and so is she — that our schedules are insane.”

Green continued: “When we do get time, we cherish it. It’s an amazing thing and we support the other parent having time.”

The Anger Management alum — who also shares son Kassius, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil and welcomed Zane with girlfriend Sharna Burgess in June — explained that he always tries to put his kids first when it comes to coparenting with his former partners. “People make the mistake of going into separation and worrying about not affecting the kids,” Green told the outlet. “But I don’t think that’s possible. I don’t think it’s possible to separate and have it not affect the kids.”

It also helps that Fox, who got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly in January, is supportive of her sons’ new roles as big brothers. “She thought [Zane] was the cutest thing. I love that,” Green said of the Jennifer’s Body star’s reaction to his newborn. “And she’s always asking the kids and about him, like, ‘How he’s doing?’ … They are absolutely obsessed with Zane.”

Despite calling it quits in May 2020, Fox has been supportive of the California native’s new romance with Burgess, 37, even gushing that she was “grateful” for the DWTS pro in July 2021.

“I think everyone wants this gossip on Megan and I because, you know, we essentially have been with the same man, but there is no gossip there,” Burgess told Us Weekly exclusively in March, while discussing rumors that she and the New Girl alum have a “competitive” relationship. “[People are] fascinated with this idea of us being in the same story, whereas her story finished with [Brian]. … People just wanna blend it into something else and make it is something that it’s not.”

The Australia native continued: “We’re two women that are living our lives and doing, you know, incredible things on our own. And we’re both incredible women on our own.”

Burgess explained that she felt the constant comparisons between her and Fox were just an attempt to stir up drama. “It’s such a shame that women are pitted against each other and that women … are believed to be competitive with one another when we don’t have to be,” she added at the time. “We can just be supportive of one another and there is so much more power in that.”

Four months later, the ballroom dancer revealed that Fox met Zane shortly after his birth. “She came in and got some Zane snuggle time,” Burgess told Us exclusively in July. “Which was wonderful and really great to see. … [Megan said he is] super cute and such a chill baby.”