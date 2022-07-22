Is the brood too big? Brian Austin Green weighed the possibility of having another child after welcoming his son with Sharna Burgess — and he has his reservations.

“I mean, I have five kids, and we joke about the fact that I already had a station wagon [before baby Zane], so now I have [to get] a Yukon Denali,” the 49-year-old actor teased to Entertainment Tonight at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 21. “If I have another one, then I’m moving to, like, a school bus or something.”

Green continued, “How do you travel? Like, you know, going into a restaurant asking for a table for seven, it all starts becoming a little much. So I think I’m done at five.”

The Anger Management star and Burgess, 37, welcomed Zane in June. Green is also the father of Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox and shares Kassius, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil.

“I’m not saying never, you notice, I’m saying, ‘I think,'” Green clarified about expanding his blended family further. “And there’s a lot that can come from thinking. There’s a lot of room for change within that.”

Since his littlest son’s arrival, the California native has frequently gushed over how the Dancing With the Stars pro — whom he began dating in 2020 — has adjusted to parenting a newborn. Green is similarly impressed by how his older children have taken to their baby brother.

“The kids are so amazing with Zane, they were amazing with Sharna the whole time when she was pregnant,” he noted on Thursday. “They would come in every morning and they would wanna rub her belly and they would talk to him and they’re just obsessed with him. They come in every morning now, going, ‘Is he awake yet?’ You know, they tip toe around, they’re so cute. It’s so cool. … It’s just been really smooth sailing.”

Burgess previously opened up about being part of Green and Fox’s coparenting dynamic during an appearance on the “Viall Files” podcast shortly before she gave birth. “You can’t walk into a new situation with someone and expect them to leave behind everything that they’re experiencing or have been through,” the Australian ballroom dancer said in June. “Brian had a whole life with another person and babies and I can’t expect that do be, ‘I’m No. 1 priority and what I need is [this].'”

She continued at the time, “It’s important for the kids. The kids know that we have a good relationship [with Megan]. … I always wanted a big family and then I got to 36 and was like, ‘I can’t really pop out five kids.’ But maybe I will have one or two. I met the love of my life and these beautiful kids that I get to be a stepparent to and watch them grow. I love them so much.”

