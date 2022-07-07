Newborn bliss! Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are loving life with their baby boy, Zane.

“I want to thank everyone for the well-wishes,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 6, one week after the little ones arrival. “Sharna and Zane are both doing great. Sharna is truly amazing.”

Burgess, 37, gave birth on June 28 and shared the first glimpse of the pair’s infant two days later. “Zane Walker Green,” she captioned the sweet Instagram reveal. “My heart is now forever outside of my body.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro later got candid about healing from her C-section delivery, telling her social media followers on Tuesday, July 5, “Recovery is slow but steady.” One day prior, she gushed over her “overwhelming” love for the little one.

“I don’t yet have words that can do this justice. I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him,” the Australia native wrote via Instagram. “I know I’ll never be the same again, ever. I realize I never knew love of this kind or capacity existed and it’s beautifully overwhelming to process.”

Welcoming a child of her own “wholeheartedly understand everything my mum has ever said to me” about parenthood, Burgess added on Monday, July 4. “You know, that whole ‘you’ll understand when you have kids’ thing parents say when they are fussing over you. I get it now. I will love him and worry about him until my last breath and beyond. Heaven is a place on Earth, and i found it.”

Green, for his part, was already a father of four when Zane arrived. He shares son Kassius, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil and sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

“[Sharna’s] been an amazing stepmom to the three younger ones that I have, but she was worried,” the California native told E! News on Thursday, July 7. “She was like, ‘I don’t know if when I have my own baby, if I’ll be able to do all the things that you’re supposed to do.’ And she just snapped right into it.”

Weeks before Zane joined Green’s big brood, the actor opened up about coparenting with Fox, 36, in the wake of their divorce. The former couple were together for 10 years ahead of their 2020 split and reached a settlement earlier this year.

“The part that you play in it is how it affects your kids,” the Desperate Housewives alum said on the “Viall Files” podcast in June. “It’s either a horribly negative situation … or you make it as loving and kind and flexible as possible and you make sure that they are truly taken care of. At the point that they are, it’s amazing how much smoother everything else is.”

The Transformers actress moved on with Machine Gun Kelly after splitting from Green, and the twosome got engaged in January. “The person that Megan chooses to be with and the life she chooses to lead, there aren’t many things that I have control over, nor do I want control over,” Green added. “I want my kids to have their life with their mom and I want their mom to be happy. They’re not in any sort of danger at this point so why would I step in and interrupt something that’s happening. My idea may not be any better than hers. We’re equal parents.”

