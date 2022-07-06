Going with the flow. Days after giving birth, Sharna Burgess is opening up about how her body is adjusting to her new role as a mom — and showed off her newborn son for the first time.

“One week post partum. Recovery is slow but steady,” Burgess, 37, captioned a mirror selfie via Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 5.

The social media update comes shortly after the Australia native reflected on her first few days of motherhood.

“I don’t yet have words that can do this justice. I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him. I know I’ll never be the same again, ever,” she wrote alongside a sweet Instagram photo of her and son Zane on Monday, July 4. “I realize I never knew love of this kind or capacity existed and it’s beautifully overwhelming to process. I now wholeheartedly understand everything my mum has ever said to me about a mothers love being unlike any other.”

Burgess continued: “You know, that whole ‘you’ll understand when you have kids’ thing parents say when they are fussing over you. I get it now. I will love him and worry about him until my last breath and beyond. Heaven is a place on Earth, and i found it.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro welcomed her first child with Brian Austin Green late last month. Green, 48, also shares son Kassius, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil and sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5 with ex-wife Megan Fox.

“Zane Walker Green 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm My heart is now forever outside of my body. 🤍,” Burgess gushed via Instagram Story on Thursday, June 30, several days after giving birth to her little one.

Burgess also offered a glimpse at her new normal when it comes to her postpartum body. “My body has been utterly unrecognizable after giving birth. Every ounce of water in my body has gone to my vagina and down lol,” she wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, July 3. “Postpartum is serious business guys. The body just has to work its way through it slowly. Ladies, our bodies are incredible. I’m in awe and wonder of what’s happening, all while practicing a new level of patience with myself. And it’s worth every single bit.”

The ballroom dancer originally sparked romance rumors with the actor following a PDA-filled getaway to Hawaii in December 2020. At the time, Burgess hinted that there was someone special in her life. “It’s been really awesome. I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet,” she exclusively told Us Weekly one month before making her relationship Instagram official.

Green, for his part, later praised the way his girlfriend seamlessly fit into his life. “I think she’s amazing,” he told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. “My kids love her. It’s a win-win right now. I totally love her. That’s without any question at all.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to social media on their one-year anniversary to honor their growing connection. “1 year of accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before ❤️ #damnimlucky,” he wrote via Instagram in October 2021.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!