Clearing the air. After fans questioned why Sharna Burgess was looking to buy a new home, the professional dancer shut down assumptions that she isn’t living with Brian Austin Green.

Burgess, 36, took to social media on Sunday, May 29, to address her followers who were “wildly asking” about the status of her relationship after she previously discussed plans to house hunt. “So insane. I sold my house because I made amazing money on it because the market is so incredible,” the Australia native detailed via her Instagram Stories. “And I’m buying a house because my mom is moving over here and I’m buying somewhere for her to live.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro pointed out that Green, 48, helped her look at properties, explaining, “First of all, is it not obvious that Brian and I live together? And what is so scary about buying a house that you don’t live in? I don’t get it.”

The clarification comes three months after news broke that the couple is expecting their first child together. The actor already shares son Kassius, 19, with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil and sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

Burgess and Green originally sparked dating speculation following a PDA-filled getaway to Hawaii in December 2020. Amid the rumors, the ballroom dancer hinted that there was someone new in her life. “It’s been really awesome. I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet,” she exclusively told Us Weekly one month before making her relationship Instagram official.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum later gushed about the bond Burgess has formed with his kids. “I think she’s amazing,” he told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. “My kids love her. It’s a win-win right now. I totally love her. That’s without any question at all.”

After confirming her pregnancy earlier this year, Burgess opened up about the assumption that she is “following in Megan Fox’s footsteps.”

“Normally I wouldn’t answer these types of questions but I think many women struggle with comparing themselves to a partners x [SIC]. Or to other women in general,” she wrote during an Instagram Q&A in March. “That’s because society has made out that we are a bitchy and competitive gender, that we can’t possibly be happy with who we are without wanting what ‘she’ (whoever that is to you) has. We are measured by our looks and our weight more than we are weighed by anything else. So my answer to you is simple … I don’t.”

The reality TV personality referred to Fox, 36, as “her own self and an amazing woman,” adding, “This notion that you ‘following the footsteps’ of your partners X [SIC] is dangerous. If you live by that idea then it will lead you to the same result. The relationship ending. You are a unique one of a kind woman, don’t follow in anyone’s footsteps, make your own path. Create the path YOU want.”

The lengthy post concluded: “We do not need to tear down others to make ourselves feel stronger. But helping each other, respecting each other and lifting each other up is what truly makes us unstoppable. A community of women around you is a gift. I hope that is something you realize with time.”

Fox, for her part, moved on with Machine Gun Kelly following her split from Green. The Jennifer’s Body star and the musician, 32, announced their engagement following a trip to Puerto Rico in January.

