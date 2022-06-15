Keeping things cordial. Brian Austin Green broke down how his relationship has changed with ex-wife Megan Fox amid his new romance with Sharna Burgess.

“I think the big thing for me was therapy,” the 48-year-old actor said on Wednesday, June 15, during an episode of the “Viall Files” podcast about what he’s learned from divorce. “I was really trying to, instead of looking at what went wrong in that relationship, figuring out what things about me I didn’t really like and wanted to better before my next relationship.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum split from Fox, 36, in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage. After calling it quits, Green explained that the exes have continued to put their three sons, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and River, 5, first. (Green is also the father of 20-year-old Kassius, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.)

“Winning honestly is for the kids,” he said. “One of the big things for me when we separated, I think people go into separation with the wrong idea. They think, ‘Well, I don’t want this to affect my kids.’ I don’t think it’s possible to not affect your kids.”

The Los Angeles native added: “The part that you play in it is how it affects your kids. It’s either a horribly negative situation … or you make it as loving and kind and flexible as possible and you make sure that they are truly taken care of. At the point that they are, it’s amazing how much smoother everything else is.”

When it comes to moving forward, Green insisted that both he and the Transformers actress just want to create a happy and safe space for their boys. (Fox, for her part, is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.)

“The person that Megan chooses to be with and the life she chooses to lead, there aren’t many things that I have control over, nor do I want control over,” he explained on Wednesday. “I want my kids to have their life with their mom and I want their mom to be happy. They’re not in any sort of danger at this point so why would I step in and interrupt something that’s happening. My idea may not be any better than hers. We’re equal parents.”

Burgess, for her part, has gotten to see how great Green and Fox are as coparents after she began dating the Adventures in Babysitting actor in late 2020.

“Something I respect so much about Brian and Megan is that these kids are the No. 1 priority at all times,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, told host Nick Viall. “It’s really, really beautiful to see and it’s a huge credit to them.”

The Australia native, who is expecting her first child with Green in early July, revealed that the actor’s past has only helped their relationship grow.

“I never felt like he put his past on me. We’ve always been very honest with each other. We were always very transparent with each other. … The idea of comparing yourself to anyone sets you up for failure,” Burgess said, referring to Green’s marriage to Fox. “To compare you to anyone’s past or history also sets you up for failure. You can only focus on who you are, how you love, how you can be for that person or how they can be for you and focus on the future ahead. While knowing that you have to make space for these things because they had a life before you.”

