All in the family! Just a few weeks after Sharna Burgess gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, the baby boy had already met her Dancing With the Stars costars.

“Baby Zane stole my heart last night,” season 30 champ Daniella Karagach gushed via Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 17, sharing snaps while cradling the newborn. “The cutest new member of our DWTS fam. 💜 Love this beautiful woman and her beautiful baby 🥺.”

The 29-year-old World of Dance alum, and husband Pasha Pashkov, attended fellow pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd’s birthday bash on Saturday, July 17, alongside the 37-year-old new mom and her little one.

“I love your guts @petamurgatroyd,” Karagach gushed via her Story on Saturday, sharing selfies from the party, including snaps with the Australia native. “The cutest new mama @sharnaburgess.”

Burgess and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, welcomed their son on June 28. “My heart is now forever outside of my body,” she gushed via Instagram at the time, posting a snap of the infant’s tiny fingers.

Green — who shares son Kassius, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil and sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox — was first linked to the ballroom pro in December 2020 before announcing in February 2022 that they were expecting a baby.

“We just allow things to flow. It’s on the cards. Of course, you know, we’ve talked about [marriage and] what type of weddings we like,” Burgess exclusively told Us Weekly in March of their romance. “There’s been discussions over the time that we’ve been together of stuff we like and that we would want, and we are endgame.”

She added at the time: “So, it is definitely on the cards at some point, but we weren’t that kind of relationship [in the first place] that was like, ‘So we’ll get married here and then we’ll schedule in a baby for here, but if you book a gig, we can push that a little bit.’ … It’s like, let life be life, right? Let’s just enjoy each other and trust that things will happen when they’re meant to.”

After Burgess and the California native — who competed together on season 30 of DWTS last year — welcomed Zane into the brood, her ABC costars offered the family plenty of love.

“AHHHHH CONGRATS MAMA!!! Get ready for the best part of your life,” Witney Carson — who shares 17-month-old son Leo with husband Carson McCallister — wrote via Instagram comment on June 30, noting she was “so proud” of her pal.

Scroll below to see Burgess’ DWTS castmates meeting Zane for the first time: