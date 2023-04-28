One happy family! Sharna Burgess revealed she and partner Brian Austin Green have a “great” bond with his ex-wife, Megan Fox — and even spend quality time together as a blended brood.

“We’re actually all going to Universal today, all together, which is amazing for the kids,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, told host Adrianna Costa on the Thursday, April 27, episode of the “Not So Hollywood” podcast. “The reason is great is because the focus is the kids. There’s nothing else that needs to be considered other than making this a beautiful, healthy and whole environment for them.”

Before the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, met Burgess, he was married to Fox for nearly a decade. The duo — who called it quits in May 2020 — share Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. Green moved on with the professional dancer and welcomed son Zane, 10 months, in June 2022. (The Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, later got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.)

While Green and Fox went their separate ways, they have managed to establish an amicable coparenting relationship for the sake of their kids.

“For [the kids], representation matters. So for them, ‘OK, mommy and daddy aren’t together anymore, but they still get along really well.’ We can still do things with each other,” Burgess revealed. “Communication, mutual respect, learning to show love for the people around you, that’s all the stuff that they’re watching, and that’s so important.”

The choreographer also noted that the trio tries to “have fun” as they coparent their blended family, stating: “I think there’s this weird, archaic idea that exes can’t be friends, and co-parenting has to be hard.”

Last month, Green and Burgess exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the “fantastic” coparenting dynamic they have with the Transformers star.

“I think people make a mistake in life of thinking that it’s not going to affect the kids if they do a certain thing, and it’s going to affect the kids no matter what,” the Anger Management alum told Us at the time. “The only thing you really have control over is how it affects the kids, and luckily, Megan and I have been fantastic. Megan and Sharna have a fantastic relationship.”

Burgess added: “It’s not about us, it’s not about the adults, it’s about what’s best for [the children] every single time. And what’s best for them is that we have a good relationship, that we all get along and that we take their feelings into account with what they want.”