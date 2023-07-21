Sharna Burgess is not here for the criticism about her son Zane’s long hair after she put his locks in a top knot.

“I’ve had some people in my DMs that were so passionately angry at me for doing that,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, said in an Instagram Story video on Thursday, July 20. “I had someone comment on the fact that his hair tie this morning is pink.”

She continued: “I don’t get this whole ‘pink is for girls’ and me putting a pink hair tie [doesn’t] symbolize anything. I don’t get this whole ‘long hair is feminine or for girls.’ I mean, I’m sorry, have you seen Jason Momoa? I need to do a post [on my Instagram] of all the men that majority of women, and probably majority of men, find attractive and so many of them have long hair.”

Burgess also pointed out that the “f—king cover of romance novels” predominantly features leading men with long, flowing locks. “Like, it is just wild to me that when it’s kids, it’s like we’re pushing some agenda on them,” she added. “It’s so f—king dumb!”

Burgess, who shares her 12-month-old son with partner Brian Austin Green, fielded fan questions about “all the things” on Thursday. One social media user even pondered whether Burgess planned to “let Zane’s hair grow long like his brothers.” Green, 50, also shares son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil and sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with ex-wife Megan Fox. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Fox, 37, have been outspoken about embracing their sons’ gender expressions, which included wearing their hair long and sporting traditionally marketed girls’ clothes.

Burgess made it clear on Thursday that she is “absolutely letting” Zane grow out his “beautiful baby hair.” After wrapping up her “rant,” the ballroom dancer noted in her Story caption that she was “annoyed” by “ignorant, narrow-minded” people and “their dumb comments.”

Green and Fox — who split in 2020 before moving on with Burgess and Machine Gun Kelly, respectively — took on the haters last month after being accused of forcing their sons to wear girls’ outfits.

“Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame — never use children as leverage or social currency especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense,” Fox wrote via Instagram in June. “Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.”

During the social media drama, Green was accused of being a “bad father” for his supposed part in forcing his kids to dress in a certain way. “People like this have lost their minds,” he captioned an Instagram Story statement at the time, shutting down the allegations. “Why anyone thinks it’s morally OK to attack people like this that they have never even met is crazy. Let’s do better as a society. We owe it to the future generations.”

Green and Fox have worked hard to amicably coparent Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

“I think people make a mistake in life of thinking that it’s not going to affect the kids if they do a certain thing, and it’s going to affect the kids no matter what,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in March during a joint interview with Burgess. “The only thing you really have control over is how it affects the kids, and luckily, Megan and I have been fantastic. Megan and Sharna have a fantastic relationship.”

Burgess chimed in at the time: “It’s not about us, it’s not about the adults, it’s about what’s best for them every single time. And what’s best for them is that we have a good relationship, that we all get along and that we take their feelings into account with what they want.”