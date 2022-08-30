All the feels! Sharna Burgess opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about all of her first-time experiences as a new mom — and she detailed all of her nuanced emotions.

“In that first week I was emotional every day — in a good way,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, who welcomed son Zane with partner Brian Austin Green, last month, told Us. “Emotional, happy tears,” she clarified, “but I couldn’t look at Zane and tell him I love him without weeping. And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, am I OK?’”

For Burgess, “the most striking” moment she has dealt with as a new mother is the insecurity and worry that comes with never having cared for a newborn before. “You’re like, ‘What if I don’t know what to do? What if I don’t have an instinct? What if I drop him?’ You have all these insane, irrational fears,” she explained, offering hope for other new moms by revealing that the “motherly instinct” just kicks in. … And you just somehow know that to do.”

If there is any moment the professional dancer is unsure how to handle, that’s where Green, 49 — who is also dad of son Kassius, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil, and sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with ex-wife Megan Fox — steps in.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is “just an absolutely, beautiful support and watching him be a father has been wonderful,” the Australia native gushed to Us.

Becoming a mother for the first time is just as beautiful, as Burgess recalled the moment baby Zane was placed in her arms. “There was no other thing in the world,” the TV personality reminisced. “There was complete clarity. It was just him.”

She teared up remembering their first moments together, when “they put him on my chest” and the mother and son had “skin-to-skin” contact. “I cried,” Burgess shared with Us. “I’m crying right now just talking about it!”

Since giving birth to Zane, the ballroom dancer has brought her social followers along for every step of the little boy’s journey.

“I didn’t think I would share him this much but honestly I can’t help it,” Burgess gushed via Instagram on Tuesday, August 23, the newborn’s 2-month birthday. “I just wanna brag constantly about how amazing and adorable my son is. Like every parent with their child I’m pretty certain Zane is the smartest, coolest, sweetest, strongest, cutest and happiest baby in all the land 😂,” she wrote, joking, “But fr tho…. 😌.”

To hear all of Burgess’ Momfessions — including her breast-feeding journey and more — watch the video above.