Sharna Burgess Most Candid Quotes and Photos From Her Postpartum Journey

The transition to motherhood. Sharna Burgess has spoken candidly about her changing body and postpartum recovery after welcoming son Zane with Brian Austin Green.

The Dancing With the Stars pro took to social media to announce her baby boy’s arrival in June 2022. “Zane Walker Green 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm My heart is now forever outside of my body. 🤍,” Burgess wrote via Instagram Story at the time.

The dancer, who started dating Green in late 2020, went on to gush about her “overwhelming” love for her child. “I don’t yet have words that can do this justice. I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him,” the Australia native captioned an Instagram post in July 2022. “I know I’ll never be the same again, ever. I realize I never knew love of this kind or capacity existed and it’s beautifully overwhelming to process.”

Burgess noted that her view of the world changed after giving birth, adding, “You know, that whole ‘you’ll understand when you have kids’ thing parents say when they are fussing over you. I get it now. I will love him and worry about him until my last breath and beyond. Heaven is a place on Earth, and I found it.”

At the time, Burgess also opened up about the challenges that came with Zane’s delivery.

“I didn’t expect a C section,” she wrote via Instagram that same month, sharing a selfie that showed her scar from the procedure. “I didn’t necessarily have a birth plan but even my relaxed go with the flow approach got tested when we were told this was the safest option. Our little Zane was trying so hard to get out but after 30+ hrs of labor and my water breaking TWICE, I just wasn’t dilating enough.”

For Burgess, the decision to deliver her baby through a C-section instead of vaginally was a shock. “In the moment it was scary, s–t even on the table it was scary,” she revealed. “But Zane arrived healthy and happy and that was always the priority.”

The ballroom dancer explained that she was “afraid” to look at her body in the initial days after her son’s arrival. “I looked and thought, ‘wow, I am utterly unrecognizable and my body has been through some serious s–t,'” she concluded. “But of course it had… I grew a life inside me. That miracle makes it all worth it.”

Scroll down for Burgess’ honest glimpse at her postpartum recovery: