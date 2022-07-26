Sharing their stories. There is no shortage of celebrity moms who have opened up about their experiences with Cesarean births.

“I didn’t expect a C-section,” Sharna Burgess wrote via Instagram in July 2022 alongside a photo that showed her scar. “I didn’t necessarily have a birth plan but even my relaxed go with the flow approach got tested when we were told this was the safest option. Our little Zane was trying so hard to get out but after 30+ hrs of labor and my water breaking TWICE, I just wasn’t dilating enough.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro welcomed son Zane with husband Brian Austin Green in June 2022. “In the moment it was scary, s–t even on the table it was scary,” she said of her birthing experience. “But Zane arrived healthy and happy and that was always the priority.”

Amy Schumer has also been candid about the terror she experienced welcoming her son Gene into the world in May 2019 with husband Chris Fischer.

“I was throwing up through the first hour of my C-section. It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half — mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis and that was really scary,” the comedian revealed during a December 2019 appearance on the “Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast.”

Schumer compared her birthing process to “torture” but said her husband helped her through it. “Chris was so great. We just stared in each other’s eyes and he just held me there. Then they let me hold Gene for a good amount of time. I got to see him and hold him,” the Trainwreck actress shared.

Oscar-winner Kate Winslet initially obscured that she welcomed her eldest child, daughter Mia, via Cesarean delivery. “I’ve never talked about this. I’ve gone to great pains to cover it up, but Mia was an emergency C-section,” she told Gotham magazine in March 2004. “I just said I had a natural birth because I was so completely traumatized by the fact that I hadn’t given birth. I felt like a complete failure.”

More stars have begun renouncing the narrative of “failure” and sharing their childbirth scars, like Burgess did. Schumer also posted a snapshot of her post-procedure bod via Instagram. “Feeling like my C-section looks cute today! #hotgirlwinter #csection,” she captioned the NSFW pic in January 2021.

Scroll through to see the celebrity moms who have been open about their C-sections: