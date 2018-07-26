Days after Beyoncé and Jay-Z wrapped the European leg of their On the Run II tour, the pop star shared dozens of photos from their family’s overseas trip.

Beyoncé, 36, took to her website late Wednesday, July 25, to give her fiercely loyal Beyhive a sneak peek into her vacation with husband Jay-Z, 48, and their three children: daughter Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Rumi and Sir, 13 months.

For one particularly adorable snap, the “Formation” singer holds her youngest kids on her lap. Sir appears to be deep in thought as he gazes down at the ground, while Rumi follows her mom’s lead and smiles at something in the distance. It is the first picture Beyoncé has shared of the twins since they turned 1 month old in June 2017.

Another photo shows Blue relaxing in the pool while aboard a yacht. Clad in a black swimsuit and sunglasses, she puffs up her cheeks while getting ready to take a big sip from her tropical drink.

Though the youngest members of the Carter clan steal the majority of the spotlight in the images, there are a few of their superstar parents, too. In one picture, Jay-Z lovingly wraps his arm around Beyoncé while they soak up the sun on a boat between tour stops.

The Grammy winners, who recently released a joint album titled Everything Is Love, kicked off their On the Run II trek in Cardiff, Wales, on June 6. They traveled across Scotland, England, Sweden, Germany, Italy and Spain, among other countries, before their final European show in Nice, France, on July 17. The North American leg started on Wednesday and continues until October 4.

Jay-Z candidly spoke about his 10-year marriage to Queen Bey during an interview in January. “[She is] my soulmate, the person I love,” he said on The Van Jones Show. “She’s the strongest woman I know.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!