Highs and lows. Beverley Mitchell detailed her pregnancy “hiccups” ahead of her third child’s arrival.

“I have to keep reminding myself what I am in control of and then letting go of what I’m not,” the 7th Heaven alum, 39, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting Belly Bandit and proof. products. “I think that has helped me get through everything. … It’s a super crazy time if you’re, like, completely hormonal, emotional and big.”

In the beginning of her pregnancy, the actress’ doctors thought she had placenta accreta, “which would have meant an immediate hysterectomy,” she told Us. While the country singer “ended up not having” the procedure, she was planning to for 10 weeks.

The California native, who already shares Kenzie, 7, and Hutton, 5, with her husband, Michael Cameron, also had “to deal with skin cancer,” she explained to Us. “[I was] making sure I could get that removed while going through the pregnancy and going through [the coronavirus pandemic].”

After that, Mitchell found out that she needed to schedule a C-section due to her “thin uterine wall.” The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum said, “They’re actually fearful of me rupturing so they have to deliver me before I even get close to my due date. I’m actually not allowed to go into contractions or anything. It’s a little scary, but I think that’s why they are extra cautious. So they’ll take me at 37 weeks.”

The “Angel” singer isn’t “so stressed” because she’s “coming up with plans [and] executing” them. Since she’s already given birth to her daughter and son, she feels “more laidback” this time around.

“When it’s your first, there are so many unknowns,” Mitchell explained. “It’s so exciting. You’re just wondering if we’re doing things right. The third one, you’re kind of like, ‘Yeah, I think I remember this. I think it sounds about right.’”

When it comes to other pregnancy symptoms, like her “ridiculous” breast growth and her leakage, the pregnant star is relying on Belly Bandit bras and proof. underwear, respectively.

“Belly Bandit Anti Bras are so comfortable. They’re my favorite,” Mitchell gushed to Us. “The proof. underwear are my saving grace because I just feel so uncomfortable if I don’t feel like I have some security. I have them in every version, every color.”

With reporting by Amanda Champagne