Just like her mom! Kate Winslet opened up about the fact that her daughter, Mia Threapleton, has started to pave her way as an actress — without anyone realizing their connection.

“She’s away just now in the Czech Republic about to start work on a little TV series over there,” Winslet, 45, explained on the British talk show, Lorraine on Monday, April 19. “That’s been a wonderful thing that I think I knew was coming. I think I always suspected, and then sure enough, couple of years ago she turned around and said, ‘I think I would like to give it a go.'”​​​

The Golden Globe winner revealed that Mia, 20, has been able to book jobs on her own, including her leading role in the 2020 independent thriller, Shadows,​​ without casting directors knowing her connection to Winslet.

“What’s been really great for her is she has a different surname so that initial job out of the gate, she slipped right under the radar and the people who cast her had absolutely no idea that she was my daughter,” Winslet said. “And of course, that was my biggest fear and most important for her self-esteem, of course.”

Winslet shares Mia with her ex-husband Jim Threapleton. The twosome were married from 1998 to 2001. The Divergent alum was subsequently married to American Beauty director Sam Mendes from 2003 to 2010, and they share son Joe, 17. Winslet later married Ned Rocknoll in 2012 and the couple share son Bear, 7.

While discussing the industry in another interview, the English native made headlines for revealing she knew many actors in the industry who have been advised not to reveal their sexuality.

“I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know — some well-known, some starting out — who are terrified their sexuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of their being cast in straight roles. Now that’s f–ked up,” she told The Sunday Times in April. “I’m telling you. A well-known actor has just got an American agent and the agent said, ‘I understand you are bisexual. I wouldn’t publicize that.’ I can think of at least four actors absolutely hiding their sexuality. It’s painful. Because they fear being found out. And that’s what they say. ‘I don’t want to be found out.'”

She added: “It’s bad news. Hollywood has to drop that dated crap of, ‘Can he play straight because, apparently, he’s gay?’ That should be almost illegal. You would not believe how widespread it is. And it can’t just be distilled to the question about gay actors playing gay parts. Because actors, in some cases, are choosing not to come out for personal reasons.”

The Oscar winner shared that the stigma negatively affects men more than women and that it needs to stop.

Winslet concluded, “It’s nobody’s business. Perhaps privacy. Perhaps conditioning and shame.”